US Sen says US faces religious discrimination, hate-fueled extremism
(MENAFN) US Senator Mark Warner on Monday addressed the Senate to denounce what he described as a growing wave of religious discrimination and hate-driven extremism in the country. He specifically criticized the Trump administration for contributing to increasing Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment.
Warner said: “I rise today to specifically condemn the discrimination our Muslim and Arab American communities are facing because, unfortunately, this president and his administration have openly stoked and institutionalized Islamophobic discrimination.”
He cited recent remarks by President Donald Trump at a Cabinet meeting targeting people of Somali descent, in which Trump allegedly referred to the community as “garbage” and said, “We don’t want them in our country.” Warner called these statements “disgusting, dehumanizing, and un-American” and argued that all public officials should “roundly and loudly” condemn such rhetoric.
The senator also criticized inflammatory language used within Congress, pointing to an unnamed senator’s statement labeling Islam as “a poisonous religion” incompatible with Western values. Warner stressed that elected officials have a responsibility to confront such bigotry, stating: “All of us, but, especially those of us who serve in this body in public office, have a duty to end that silence and loudly and resolutely condemn Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate.”
With the holy month of Ramadan approaching, Warner urged renewed efforts to challenge prejudice and discrimination, emphasizing that support for all religious communities should extend beyond the observance period. “Next month marks the start of the holy season of Ramadan for our Muslim brothers and sisters, particularly during this time of reflection ... but frankly, throughout the whole year, it should be incumbent upon all of us to call out all forms of bigotry and discrimination against any religious community and to stand up for all our communities against injustice,” he said.
