US Banking Giant Citigroup To Cut 1,000 Jobs This Week: Report

2026-01-14 02:27:48
U.S. banking giant Citigroup is reportedly cutting 1000 jobs this week as part of its CEO Jane Fraser's cost-cutting efforts.

The job cuts are part of the bank's plan announced two years ago to reduce staff by 20,000 before the end of 2026, according to a report from Bloomberg News that cited people familiar with the matter. 

Fraser has taken the corporate reorganization efforts at the U.S. firm since taking up the role, in a bid to trim down management layers and fasten decision making.  

AsiaNet News

