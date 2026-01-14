Tripura Gramin Bank First In India With Solar-Powered ATM Van

Tripura Gramin Bank has created a national milestone by becoming the first Gramin Bank in the country to introduce a solar-powered ATM van, marking a major step towards sustainable and inclusive banking services.

National Recognition for Innovation

Expressing pride over the achievement, the bank's Marketing Head Jeet Bhattacharya said it was a moment of great honour not only for the institution but also for the people of Tripura. He stated that the innovative initiative has earned the bank the prestigious SKOCH Silver Award, one of the most respected national-level recognitions for excellence in governance and innovation. "This is a proud moment for every citizen of Tripura. For the first time, Tripura Gramin Bank has received such a highly prestigious national award from the SKOCH Group for innovative practices," said Bhattacharya

Expanding Financial Inclusion

Highlighting the bank's extensive reach, he noted that Tripura Gramin Bank operates around 150 branches across remote and interior areas of the state, playing a pivotal role in financial inclusion and economic uplift. The introduction of the solar-powered ATM van has significantly strengthened access to banking services in rural and hard-to-reach regions.

The pioneering ATM van initiative was formally inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 21, 2023, during her visit to Tripura. Currently, the bank operates three solar-powered ATM vans, providing eco-friendly, uninterrupted banking services even in areas with limited electricity supply.

"So as because we all are aware that gramin Bank is having a total number of 150 branches in the nokes and corners of Tripura, it has been playing a pivotal role in the economic upliftment of the state...SKOCH group has awarded as the Best Innovative Practices that we followed during the past couple of years by introducing a solar power ATM Van and it was inaugurated by the Union Finance Minister of our nation, Nirmala Sitharaman and she came in the year 2023 on 21st of July," added Bhattacharya.

Setting a New Benchmark

Bhattacharya further added that this is likely the first such solar-powered ATM service introduced by any Gramin Bank in India, making the achievement even more significant.

"We are extremely proud to receive this award for our commitment to innovation and sustainable banking. It motivates us to continue serving the people with greater dedication," he said.

With this landmark initiative, Tripura Gramin Bank has set a new benchmark in rural banking while reinforcing Tripura's growing presence on the national innovation map. (ANI)

