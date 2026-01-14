Meta Names Dina Powell As President And Vice Chairman In Executive Shake-Up

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) announced on Monday that Dina Powell McCormick will join the company as President and Vice Chairman, marking a major addition to its executive leadership team.

Powell McCormick, who previously served on Meta's Board of Directors, will now play a central role in shaping the company's strategic direction and overseeing key operational initiatives.

Powell McCormick had served as Deputy National Security Advisor under President Donald J. Trump and as a Senior White House Advisor and Assistant Secretary of State for Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice under President George W. Bush.

Meta stock inched over 0.4% lower in Monday's premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.