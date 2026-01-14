N-Able And Infinigate Expand European Partnership To Include Romania

MENAFN - Pressat) Romania is the latest addition to the growing partnership between N-able and Infinigate, progressing the expansion across Eastern Europe.

Bucharest , Romania – 14 January 2026. The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure and N-able, a global software company delivering an end-to-end cyber-resiliency platform, today announced the extension of their successful European partnership to incorporate Romania, as an significant step into the Eastern European market.

Romania is increasingly recognised as a key player in cybersecurity, both in terms of talent and demand. The market is seeing strong growth driven by digital transformation, regulatory compliance, following the NIS2 directive for example, and increased awareness of cyber threats. Infinigate and N-able are ready to intercept these trends, by bringing innovative solutions that address both enterprise and mid-market cybersecurity needs.

Infinigate's MSP and reseller partners will benefit from access to the entire N-able portfolio, ensuring end-to-end cyber and business resilience through a holistic approach spanning the full attack lifecycle: from minimising the attack surface before an incident, reducing operational impact during an attack, and ensuring business continuity after.

Cyber-resilience is critical to business continuity, not just for enterprise but equally for small and medium business organisations. According to the N‐able 2025 Annual Threat Report, attackers are no longer skipping over smaller businesses. In fact, they're increasingly targeting them.

N-able's cloud-native, AI powered platform delivers efficiency and risk reduction, covering all aspects of cybersecurity, from endpoint management, security operations and data protection.

Doru Manea, RVP East at Infinigate said:“We are proud to announce the addition of N-able to our cybersecurity portfolio in Romania - reflecting our commitment to empowering Romanian partners with scalable, secure, and service-centric IT solutions. N-able brings a unique value proposition to the market, combining powerful remote monitoring, data protection, and security tools tailored for MSPs and IT service providers. This partnership enables us to address the growing demand for proactive cybersecurity and IT management across Romania, while supporting our partners with the tools, training, and services they need to thrive. We believe N-able will play a key role in shaping the future of managed services in our region.”

Infinigate is committed to building a strong local presence for N-able in Romania through a range of activities including local language pre-sales and technical support, partner enablement programs and certifications, local marketing and demand generation campaigns.

Thomas Witting, Senior Director of Global Distribution Sales at N-able commented:“Romania represents an important addition and a milestone in extending our footprint across Eastern Europe. Infinigate is the right channel partner for N-able, on account of its cybersecurity expertise, its customer focus and channel reach, as well as their proven successful track record across EMEA.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

About N ‐ able

At N‐able, our mission is to protect businesses against evolving cyberthreats with an end-to-end cyber resiliency platform to manage, secure, and recover. Our scalable technology infrastructure includes AI-powered capabilities, market-leading third-party integrations, and the flexibility to employ technologies of choice-to transform workflows and deliver critical security outcomes. Our partner-first approach combines our products with experts, training, and peer-led events that empower our customers to be secure, resilient, and successful. n-able