Happymeta Announced As Primary Exhibition Sponsor For Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

We're thrilled to announce HappyMeta as a Primary Exhibition Sponsor for the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 taking place from April 20 to 23, 2026 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Happymeta is building a decentralized metaverse asset platform, leveraging blockchain technology to redefine the relationship between users and digital assets, enabling an open, fair, and sustainable metaverse economy. Learn more at

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“the Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME, is Asia's premiere crypto event since April 2023. It convenes the world's smartest minds in the Web3 and crypto space to discuss the latest trends and policies.

The previous three editions of the Festival brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events.

As Asia's premier crypto gathering, the Festival leverages Hong Kong's unique position as a global financial center and innovation powerhouse, bridging the vast market potential of Mainland China with worldwide Web3 advancements. This unique positioning enables the event to bring together the best resources from across the globe, offering attendees first-hand Web3 updates and networking opportunities. Get all the details here: #/en

Join us in staying ahead of the latest Web3 trends and policies while building meaningful relationships with leading projects, investors, and tech pioneers. Secure your tickets at just $399:

Be our partner:

Become our speaker: