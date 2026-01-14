403
5th Canada-Africa Business Conference to Welcome Leaders to Namibia
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) TORONTO, Canada, January 14, 2026/ -- The 5th Canada-Africa Business Conference ( will bring together senior executives, investors, policymakers, and institutional partners from Namibia, Canada, and across the African continent, with a strong focus on mining, energy, infrastructure, and sustainable economic development. Namibia’s reputation for regulatory certainty, sound governance, and long-term policy stability has made it an increasingly attractive destination for international capital and partnerships.
The program includes senior-level panels, sector-specific discussions, and private roundtables aimed at accelerating investment, supporting responsible project development, and strengthening collaboration between Namibian enterprises and international partners.
“Namibia has built a strong reputation as a jurisdiction where mining investment can be undertaken responsibly, transparently, and in partnership with government and communities,” said John Roos, Country Manager of B2Gold Namibia. “The Canada-Africa Business Conference provides a valuable platform for practical dialogue between operators, investors, and policymakers, helping to advance projects that contribute to long-term national development, which we are pleased to support”.
Among the Canadian business leaders attending is Wayne Floreani, Co-founder and President of MineAfrica Inc., who emphasized Namibia’s growing strategic importance in the global mining landscape, as well as the opportunities beyond mining, as a result of the catalytic role of the sector.
“I’m looking forward to participating in the conference in Namibia because it represents one of Africa’s most compelling investment destinations for the mining sector,” said Floreani. “We have had the pleasure of showcasing Namibia during PDAC in Toronto each year along with Canadian miners active in the country including B2Gold, Koryx Copper, Northern Graphite and Namibia Critical Metals. I look forward to welcoming Canadian companies who wish to join the conference as our guests, by contacting the Chamber or myself directly.”
By hosting the 5th edition of The Canada-Africa Business Conference, Namibia reinforces its position as a regional hub for responsible investment and international business dialogue, while deepening commercial ties with Canada’s private sector. The event will be live broadcast.
