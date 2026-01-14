403
Trump tells Iranian protesters to keep demonstrating, promises support
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged anti-government demonstrators in Iran to keep protesting, stating that “help is on its way.”
“Iranian Patriots, keep protesting - take over your institutions!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops. Help is on its way. MIGA!!!”
The acronym MIGA, a play on his Make America Great Again slogan, was adapted to reference Iran. While Trump did not clarify what he meant by officials paying “a big price,” he had previously announced a 25% tariff on “any and all” countries doing business with Iran.
Although the White House indicated on Monday that Trump “has an interest” in diplomatic engagement with Tehran, his social media post suggests that such efforts have been put on hold.
In response, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani wrote on the social media platform X: “We declare the names of the main killers of the people of Iran: 1- Trump 2- Netanyahu,” referring to the Israeli prime minister.
Iranian authorities have accused both the US and Israel of supporting what they describe as “riots” and “terrorism” in the country. While no official casualty figures have been released, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates that more than 2,000 people—including security personnel and protesters—have been killed during the unrest.
