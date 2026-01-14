403
Extreme cold in Gaza cause death of twenty-four people including kids
(MENAFN) Authorities in the Gaza Strip reported on Tuesday that fatalities caused by severe winter conditions have risen to 24, including 21 children, since the start of Israel’s military operations in October 2023.
A government media office statement indicated that seven children have died so far this winter due to the extreme cold, bringing the total number of cold-related deaths to 24 as of January 13, 2026. “All the victims were displaced Palestinians living in forced displacement camps,” the statement noted.
The office also highlighted the destruction caused by the ongoing low-pressure weather system, reporting that approximately 7,000 tents have been destroyed. It warned that “catastrophic humanitarian consequences” could worsen as freezing temperatures persist, amid the continuing Israeli offensive and blockade that have left over 1.5 million Palestinians in inadequate displacement camps.
Officials emphasized that the situation is particularly perilous for vulnerable populations, especially children, citing severe shortages of heating, blankets, and winter clothing, along with a near-total absence of safe shelter and ongoing restrictions on humanitarian aid.
The media office held Israel responsible for the deaths, describing them as part of a broader strategy of “slow killing, starvation, and forced displacement.” It called on the international community, the United Nations, and humanitarian and human rights organizations to urgently establish safe shelters, allow unrestricted delivery of winter relief, and prevent further loss of life.
Since October 2023, Israeli genocide has reportedly killed more than 71,000 people—most of them women and children—and injured over 171,000 others, leaving much of Gaza in ruins. Even after a ceasefire that began on October 10, 2025, attacks have continued, resulting in the deaths of 447 Palestinians and injuries to 1,246 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
