SCOR announces changes to its

Group Executive Committee

SCOR is entering the final year of its Forward 2026 plan and is preparing its next strategic cycle, which will be unveiled in December 2026. In this context, and as part of the ongoing transformation of the past few years, the Group announces changes to its Executive Committee.

Philipp Rüede, currently CEO of SCOR Life & Health, has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds François de Varenne who will cease his role as Group CFO and Deputy CEO on 7 March 2026, and will become Senior Advisor to the CEO on the same date. François de Varenne will remain responsible for the closing of the Q4 2025 accounts and the 2025 annual accounts, which will be announced to the market on 4 March 2026. Philipp Rüede will assume his new role as of 7 March 2026.

Pilar Santamaria Cases, currently Head of L&H Continental Europe and Latin America at SCOR, has been appointed CEO of SCOR L&H and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 7 March 2026.

Laure Forgeron joined SCOR on 5 January 2026 as P&C Global Chief Underwriting Officer. She reports to Jean-Paul Conoscente, CEO of SCOR P&C, and joins the Group Executive Committee.

Thierry Léger, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments:“Following his successful integration within the company, I am delighted that I can continue to count on Philipp in his new role as Group Chief Financial Officer. Philipp brings in-depth knowledge of the financial mechanisms that underpin our business, notably in Treasury, ALM and capital management – areas that are central to our priorities for the years ahead. His contribution will be key to the success of our next strategic plan, which will be presented to the market in December 2026. This new plan will build on the progress achieved under Forward 2026, leveraging the strong platform we have established in recent years.

I am also very pleased to welcome Pilar and Laure to our Executive Committee.

With more than 25 years of experience in the life reinsurance sector, including 20 years at SCOR, Pilar brings the skills and leadership necessary to finalize the transformation of the L&H business, ensuring its profitability in a sustainable way. This promotion reflects the depth of the Group's talent pool and demonstrates SCOR's commitment to fostering professional growth and long-term career development.

I am equally pleased to welcome Laure to our Group. With more than 15 years of recognized international experience in property and casualty reinsurance, her mission is to define and drive the P&C underwriting and portfolio strategy across reinsurance, insurance, alternative solutions, and facultative business. Together with her team, she will ensure excellence in risk assessment and underwriting, while bringing strategic insights to the market team to drive performance.

Fabrice Brégier and the entire Board of Directors join me in expressing our gratitude to François, who has played a pivotal role in SCOR's development over the past two decades. As founder and first CEO of the Group's portfolio management company, now SCOR Investment Partners, François has made a significant contribution to the transformation and modernization of the Group, especially over the past three years at the helm of Finance. I wish him every success in the next stage of his career.

I wish Philipp, Pilar and Laure every success in their new roles and look forward to working with this strengthened Executive Committee to continue implementing the Group's transformation and harness its full potential.”

Following these appointments, as of 7 March 2026, the Executive Committee will be composed of:

Thierry Léger, CEO of SCOR

Jean-Paul Conoscente, CEO of SCOR P&C

Claudia Dill, Group Chief Operating Officer

Laure Forgeron, P&C Global Chief Underwriting Officer

Claire Le Gall-Robinson, Group Chief Corporate Officer and Group General Secretary

Claire McDonald, CEO of SCOR Business Solutions

Redmond Murphy, Deputy CEO of SCOR L&H

Philipp Rüede, Group Chief Financial Officer

Pilar Santamaria Cases, CEO of SCOR L&H

Fabian Uffer, Group Chief Risk Officer

Biographies

Philipp Rüede, a dual Swiss and German citizen, is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and holds a Master's degree in Engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zürich). He has more than 20 years of experience in Banking and Reinsurance. Philipp began his career in 1999, in the Equity Derivatives Structuring and Trading department at Bank Vontobel in Zurich. From 2000 to 2010, he was Global Co-Head of Equity Derivatives Structuring at CS First Boston, splitting his time between the Zurich and Hong Kong offices. In 2010, he became a Partner at the Swiss electronic trading company Arbillon Capital AG. Moving into the reinsurance industry in 2013, he joined Swiss Re in Zurich as Head of Reinsurance Capital Management, overseeing the optimization of capital efficiency within the Group. From 2015 to 2019, he led a dedicated team of more than 75 professionals as Global Head of P&C Structured Solutions. In 2019, he was appointed Head of the newly formed Alternative Capital Partners team, collaborating across P&C and L&H (re)insurance lines to proactively manage risk limits and enhance the company's flexible capital structure. Philipp Rüede joined SCOR on 1 June 2025 as CEO of SCOR Life & Health, where he successfully led the ongoing transformation of the L&H business.

Pilar Santamaria Cases, a Spanish citizen, holds an Executive MBA from IESE and has a Bachelor of Actuarial and Financial Studies and a degree in Business Management and Administration, both from Universidad Pontificia de Comillas (ICADE). She began her career in 2000 as a Pricing Actuary at Gerling and subsequently joined the Spanish branch of Revios as a Marketing Actuary, prior to its acquisition by SCOR in 2006. In 2012, she was appointed Head of Iberia, overseeing Life & Health Reinsurance Solutions in the Spanish and Portuguese markets. Always in L&H, from 2017 onward, she expanded her international responsibilities, first leading the Central and Southern European markets and the Middle East, and later, in 2019, Western Europe and Latin America. Since 2024, she has served as Head of Continental Europe and Latin America for L&H. Pilar is a fully qualified member of the Spanish Institute of Actuaries and has contributed as a speaker and lecturer in various industry forums and academic institutions. She closely collaborates with and is member of the advisory Board of“Empower Women in Insurance (EWI),” a sectorwide initiative launched by INESE and supported by UNESPA, to promote gender equality and increase women's representation in leadership roles.

Laure Forgeron, a French citizen, holds a Master's Degree in Actuarial and Financial Sciences from the Université Lyon I – ISFA. She began her career at Swiss Re in 2009, progressing through underwriting and client management roles in Paris and Zurich. Laure has held several leadership positions, including Head of Casualty Treaty Underwriting for Globals and Western Europe, and Head of Property & Casualty Facultative EMEA. In 2023, she was appointed Chief Underwriting Officer Casualty at Swiss Re in New York, leading a global team and driving strategic transformation. Laure was named Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum in 2021.

