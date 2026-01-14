403
NATO says US remains fully committed to transatlantic alliance
(MENAFN) The United States remains firmly dedicated to the NATO alliance, but expects its European partners and Canada to assume a much larger role in ensuring their own security, according to remarks made by the alliance’s top official.
Speaking at a gathering in the European Parliament, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said the long-standing model in which European nations depended heavily on Washington for defense is no longer sustainable. He emphasized that while American support for NATO remains strong, it is accompanied by clear expectations.
"The US is absolutely committed to NATO, but this commitment comes with a clear and long-standing expectation that Europe and Canada take more responsibility for their own security, and I believe that is only fair," he said.
Rutte cautioned that Europe is confronting a persistent and deeply rooted security challenge, stressing that current threats are neither temporary nor abstract. "We need to be honest, the dangers we face are real and the dangers we face are lasting. Russia remains our most significant threat,” he said. He added that there is little reason to expect a shift in Moscow’s behavior. "And there's no reason to believe Russia's pattern of aggressive and reckless actions will change anytime soon."
Addressing questions about strains between Washington and European capitals over Greenland, Rutte declined to engage directly but underlined that NATO members are united on the strategic importance of the Arctic. He noted growing activity in the region by both Russia and China as melting ice opens new maritime routes.
"When it comes to the Arctic region, we have to work together as an alliance. That's exactly what we are doing," he said.
Rutte also responded to calls from some European politicians advocating the creation of a fully independent European army. He warned that building parallel military command systems would undermine, rather than enhance, collective security.
According to Rutte, NATO already faces challenges in filling senior leadership roles, and duplicating those structures within the European Union would introduce unnecessary bureaucracy and slow decision-making at a moment when rapid responses are essential due to Russia’s pace of action.
