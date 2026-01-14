403
US vice president to lead national security talks on Iran unrest
(MENAFN) The US vice president is set to lead a high-level national security discussion focused on Iran, as large-scale demonstrations continue to unfold across the country.
According to reports from individuals familiar with the planning, Vice President JD Vance will preside over a meeting of top National Security Council officials later in the day. The session with the council’s senior leadership is scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern Time (2100 GMT). It remains unclear whether President Donald Trump will join the discussion, as no official confirmation has been provided.
The meeting is expected to take place while Trump is en route back to Washington following a visit to Detroit, Michigan, where he delivered remarks primarily centered on economic issues.
While the president could potentially participate remotely from Air Force One, there has been no indication that such arrangements have been finalized.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump publicly urged Iranians opposing the government to sustain their demonstrations nationwide, suggesting that assistance would be forthcoming.
"Iranian Patriots, keep protesting - take over your institutions!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops. Help is on its way. MIGA!!!" he posted.
The president was using a modified version of his well-known political slogan, adapting it to reference Iran rather than the United States.
When questioned later by journalists about the nature of the support he had mentioned, Trump declined to provide specifics, responding, "You're gonna have to figure that one out, I'm sorry."
