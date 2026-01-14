403
Greenland Chooses Denmark Over U.S.
(MENAFN) Greenland's leadership delivered an unequivocal message Tuesday: if forced to choose between the United States and Denmark, the semi-autonomous territory stands with Copenhagen—not Washington.
Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen reinforced his administration's categorical rejection of American overtures during a joint press briefing with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, just one day before critical discussions with US officials.
"We are a democratic society that makes our own decisions ... Greenland does not want to be owned by the United States, and Greenland will not be governed from Washington," Nielsen declared.
Standing beside him, Frederiksen emphasized the unity between Denmark and Greenland, stating: "we come together, we stay together, and we leave together."
The Danish leader stressed that territorial boundaries cannot be altered through coercion and that smaller nations should never live in fear of larger powers. She highlighted Denmark's longstanding partnership with America, noting Copenhagen's consistent fulfillment of NATO obligations over decades.
High-Stakes Diplomatic Meeting Looms
The statements precede a Wednesday meeting in Washington where senior Danish and Greenlandic representatives will face their American counterparts.
Sources indicate Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt will sit down with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The self-governing Danish territory has become a focal point of American strategic interest due to its critical Arctic position and extensive mineral deposits. However, President Trump's persistent demands to acquire the island—coupled with his refusal to dismiss military options—have sparked international backlash.
Trump—initially known as a real estate magnate—has characterized Greenland ownership as an "absolute necessity" for American economic security, framing the pursuit as a "large real estate deal."
Both Danish and Greenlandic authorities have repeatedly dismissed any notion of selling the territory, firmly asserting Danish sovereignty.
Meanwhile, several European nations, including the UK, are reportedly exploring potential military deployments to the territory in an effort to address Trump's security concerns.
