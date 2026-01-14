403
Uber-for-Content Platform Beige AI Proves Real-Time Marketplace at CES 2026
(MENAFNEditorial) Delivering Last-Minute Production to Capture $100B Event Storytelling Gap
Los Angeles creative technology company, with 4,000+ clients served, solves critical content
crisis for exhibitors amid record-breaking show
Las Vegas, NV | January 12, 2026
In the wake of CES 2026, the largest post-pandemic edition with more than 148,000 attendees,
over 4,100 exhibitors (including 1,200 startups), and 2.6 million+ net square feet of innovation,
thousands of brands and founders invested heavily in booths, product reveals, and AI/robotics
demos, yet many lacked the means to professionally capture those high-stakes moments in real
time for press, investors, and global audiences.
Beige AI, the Los Angeles-based creative technology company that has powered video
production for Google, Amazon, Chase, DHL, Rolls-Royce, and more, validated its on-demand
marketplace through high-impact deployments at the show. Partnering with accredited press
outlet Creative Strategy Studios, Beige AI delivered trusted videographers and crews on ultrashort
notice, directly addressing a major pain point in the $100 billion global event content
market: instant, reliable access to vetted professionals, no advance planning, travel, or
scrambling required.
“CES 2026 made the content gap painfully clear,” said Kawser Khan, Founder & CEO of Beige
AI. “World-class innovators unveiled game-changing tech, but without instant storytelling tools,
those breakthroughs fade fast. Beige AI turns fleeting moments into lasting assets, in hours, not
weeks.”
Throughout the event, Beige AI connected with 20+ founders, spanning next-gen vehicle
unveils, AI/robotics showcases, and startup pitches, providing live content capture for
interviews, demos, and product launches. The platform proved its value during CES Media
Days: When Creative Strategy Studios’ primary cameraman was suddenly unavailable with less
than 12 hours’ notice, Beige AI dispatched a pro videographer who delivered flawless, pressure tested footage.
“CES moves at breakneck speed, and reliable last-minute teams are rare,” said Heather
Richmond, CEO of Creative Strategy Studios. “Beige AI not only filled the void but elevated our
coverage with exceptional execution.”
Built unlike traditional agencies, Beige AI’s marketplace delivers speed, flexibility, and vetted
quality, leveraging 8+ years of infrastructure, a global creator network, and proven results for
4,000+ clients since 2017. Founders book on-site teams instantly; creators access streamlined
gigs at top-tier events.
The CES real-world test produced a detailed case study, featuring footage, metrics, and
testimonials, now set to anchor the full public marketplace launch. Beige AI plans rapid
expansion to major 2026 conferences in tech, AI, robotics, sports, and culture.
High-res B-roll, select CES footage captured via the platform, and the full case study are
available upon request.
# # #
About Beige AI
Beige AI is a Los Angeles-based creative technology company founded in 2017 by Kawser
Khan. The company operates across video production, live events, and post-production,
supporting brands, creators, and cultural organizations. With more than 4,000 clients served,
including Google, Amazon, Chase, DHL, Rolls-Royce, and Passes, Beige AI operates a growing
network of studios and production locations across major global markets. Cedric the Entertainer
serves as an advisor to the company.
About Creative Strategy Studios
Creative Strategy Studios is a Los Angeles-based, globally operating strategic advisory and
media firm. The company supports founders and leadership teams at critical moments of market
entry, validation, and scale through brand positioning, go-to-market strategy, and high-impact
execution. At CES 2026, Creative Strategy Studios participated as accredited press, providing
direct access to founders, product launches, and live demonstrations across emerging
technology, mobility, and AI sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
