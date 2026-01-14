MENAFN - GetNews)



"Solar Drone, a wholly owned subsidiary of VisionWave Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: VWAV)"Solar Drone, a wholly owned subsidiary of VisionWave Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: VWAV) and an advanced drone-based inspection and analytics platform for utility-scale solar and critical energy infrastructure, today announced that it has been selected to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), one of the world's most influential global gatherings focused on sustainability, clean energy, and climate-driven innovation, schedule From January 11–17, 2026.

Investorideas, a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news and trading for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ).

The stock is trading up on news, following a multiple day winning streak for investors.

Solar Drone, a wholly owned subsidiary of VisionWave Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: VWAV) and an advanced drone-based inspection and analytics platform for utility-scale solar and critical energy infrastructure, today announced that it has been selected to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) , one of the world's most influential global gatherings focused on sustainability, clean energy, and climate-driven innovation, schedule From January 11–17, 2026.

Solar Drone's participation places the Company among a limited group of technology providers engaging directly with policymakers, energy operators, and infrastructure owners as the Middle East accelerates investment in large-scale renewable energy and next-generation infrastructure. At ADSW, Solar Drone will present its advanced drone payload solutions designed to support inspection, maintenance, and performance optimization across utility-scale solar installations and critical energy assets.

The Company's selection comes amid regional investment in energy transition and digital infrastructure. The growth in regional data center infrastructure is driving increased demand for efficient and resilient solar energy systems to support energy-intensive digital operations.

“Our selection to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reflects the strong interest we are seeing in Solar Drone's technology across the region,” said Shmuel Yannay, CEO of Solar Drone .“As solar and energy infrastructure scale rapidly, particularly in the Gulf, operators are increasingly focused on performance, reliability, and efficiency. We believe our platforms are well positioned to support these priorities.”

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week convenes leading regional and global energy stakeholders, including government-linked entities and commercial operators managing multi-gigawatt renewable portfolios across the Middle East and international markets. Solar Drone has engaged with several of these organizations in recent months as part of its expanding regional business development efforts. Solar Drone's presence at ADSW follows a series of strategic meetings held in Dubai earlier this month, during which the Company demonstrated its drone-based inspection and maintenance capabilities to energy-sector decision-makers. These discussions highlighted growing interest in technologies that can enhance asset performance while reducing operational risk and downtime at scale. Solar Drone views its participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as a significant step in expanding its Middle East footprint and strengthening relationships with stakeholders advancing resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy infrastructure.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave Technologies, Inc. develops proprietary radio-frequency sensing and imaging technologies designed to enable real-time detection, decision support, and situational awareness across complex operational environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding technological feasibility of QuantumSpeed, development delays or failures, inability to achieve performance goals, IP valuation impairment, shareholder approval risks, potential inability to integrate or commercialize the technology, development timelines, integration plans, potential applications, and future commercial prospects of the QuantumSpeed technology. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including development challenges, validation outcomes, integration risks, regulatory and shareholder approval requirements, market acceptance, and competitive factors. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

...

Website:

VisionWave is a Featured Defense stock on Investorideaas

Research more defense stocks at Investorideas stock directory

Disclaimer/Disclosure: VisionWave Holdings, Inc. is a paid for featured defense company on Investorideas. Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy:

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Advertising agencies -Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts at Investorideas

Follow & Contact

Follow us on X: @investorideas