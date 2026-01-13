Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) Comprehensive Rebranding Plan Reflects Transformation Into Fully Integrated Energy Infrastructure Platform, With Acquisition Growth Model



Safe & Green Holdings Corp. plans to rebrand as Olenox Industries Inc., aligning its identity with an integrated energy and infrastructure strategy.

The initiative follows a year of restructuring and the merger of Safe & Green Holdings and Olenox.

Subsidiaries will be consolidated under a unified operating structure to improve execution and visibility.

Core brands Giant Containers and Machfu Monitoring are being elevated as commercial growth platforms.

Olenox's vertically integrated energy operations add cash flow and asset optimization capabilities. Management is pursuing an acquire-and-integrate growth model across energy, technology, construction, and water systems.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ: SGBX), a diversified holding company, announced plans to execute a comprehensive corporate rebranding initiative, including a name change to Olenox Industries Inc., reflecting a broader transformation into an integrated energy and infrastructure solutions platform ( ).

The rebrand follows a period of strategic restructuring and the merger between Safe & Green Holdings and Olenox, which brought energy assets and services under the public company umbrella. Management now appears focused on aligning corporate identity with operating reality, a step often taken when...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SGBX are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN