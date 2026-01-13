Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xiangyu Liu

  • Research Fellow, School of Environment and Science and Australian Rivers Institute, Griffith University
Xiangyu Liu is affiliated with Griffith University and is a member of the Australian Rivers Institute. He holds a PhD from Griffith University. His research interests sit at the intersection of environmental management and soil sustainability, spanning microplastics in Australian soils and cropping systems, how fire influences long-term soil carbon storage, and developing resilient agricultural soil systems for drought-prone regions, including northern Bangladesh. His work aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals on climate action, life on land, and zero hunger.

  • –present Research Fellow, Griffith University
  • Australia River Institute, 2022 / Soil Science

