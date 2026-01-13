Xiangyu Liu is affiliated with Griffith University and is a member of the Australian Rivers Institute. He holds a PhD from Griffith University. His research interests sit at the intersection of environmental management and soil sustainability, spanning microplastics in Australian soils and cropping systems, how fire influences long-term soil carbon storage, and developing resilient agricultural soil systems for drought-prone regions, including northern Bangladesh. His work aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals on climate action, life on land, and zero hunger.

