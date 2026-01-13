Crypto-Friendly Texas Bank To Go Public Through SPAC Merger

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Old Glory Bank Announces Plans for Nasdaq Listing Following Merger with SPAC

Old Glory Bank, a cryptocurrency-forward financial institution established in 2022, has revealed its intention to merge with Digital Asset Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), to facilitate a public listing on the Nasdaq. Pending approval from shareholders and regulators, the newly formed entity aims to debut under the ticker symbol OGB, potentially by the end of the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2026.

In a recent announcement, Old Glory Bank outlined its vision to be the pioneering chartered bank integrating cryptocurrencies into everyday banking services. Michael Shaw, the bank's co-founder and chief innovation officer, expressed confidence in the future capabilities of the platform:

Originally established as the First State Bank of Elmore City in Oklahoma over a century ago, Old Glory Holding Company acquired and rebranded the bank in 2022, emphasizing its commitment to digital-first solutions. The merger with Digital Asset Acquisition Corporation aims to position it as a leader in crypto-integrated banking, marking a significant step in the evolution of financial services.

Old Glory Bank's evolution reflects broader momentum within the banking and crypto sectors. As the industry witnesses increased regulatory activity, notable developments include the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's recent conditional approval for five national bank charters tied to crypto companies such as Ripple Labs and Circle, signaling potential regulatory acceptance for crypto-friendly banking entities.

Additionally, World Liberty Financial, associated with U.S. political figures, recently filed for a national trust banking charter to streamline its stablecoin operations, exemplifying how crypto firms are increasingly aligning with traditional banking frameworks to expand their services.

This movement underscores a transformative era in financial services, where crypto innovations are gradually integrating with conventional banking infrastructure, paving the way for a hybrid financial ecosystem that could reshape money transfer, custody, and digital asset management.

