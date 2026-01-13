AI And Automation Emerge As Growth Engines For Msmes At Vibrant Gujarat Conclave

MENAFN - KNN India)Artificial intelligence and automation are fast emerging as key growth engines for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a central theme highlighted at the MSME conclave of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) held at Rajkot.

Focus on Industry 5.0 and Skill Development

Addressing the session on Industry 5.0, Singapore-based AI and robotics expert William Lee stressed the importance of skill development, AI-led solutions and sustainable practices.

AI product specialist Arun Goyal highlighted that thoughtful adoption of automation can significantly enhance operational efficiency and enable businesses to scale effectively.

MSMEs and the 'Developed Gujarat' Vision

With Gujarat being home to over 40 lakh MSMEs, speakers repeatedly emphasised their pivotal role in realising the vision of a 'Developed Gujarat'.

The conclave focused on empowering entrepreneurs through technology upgrades, improved market linkages and new investment avenues, while experts from various sectors discussed ways to strengthen the MSME ecosystem and integrate forward-looking elements into future policies.

Investment Commitments and Infrastructure Push

Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) involving investment commitments of around Rs 300 crore were signed during the conclave to boost industrial development in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

At the inaugural session, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the state government has planned infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 60 lakh crore, noting that MSMEs will play a decisive role in driving industrial, economic and social progress.

Sectoral Insights and Global Linkages

In the session titled 'From Swadeshi to Global: Growing Food Processing Sector', Balaji Wafers Group Chairman Chandubhai Virani shared his journey from a small local venture to a nationally recognised brand, offering practical insights on innovation, quality control and export preparedness.

Meanwhile, trade representatives from the Russian Federation, speaking at 'Bridge to Prosperity: Strengthening Russia–India MSME Sector', discussed opportunities to expand bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

Financing, Capital Markets and Scaling Up

The concluding session on 'MSME Financing, Guarantees and IPO for Scaling' featured Parvati Murthy, Associate Vice-President, National Stock Exchange, who outlined capital market funding options, IPO opportunities and the need to reduce over-reliance on traditional borrowing to support MSME growth and expansion.

(KNN Bureau)

