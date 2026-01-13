Investornewsbreaks Why Shelfietech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of ShelfieTech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) and may include paid advertising.

ShelfieTech (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) is dedicated to transforming retail inventory management through automation and modern engineering. A recent article discussing this reads,“The company's vision centers on simplifying the future of retail by reducing the friction between people, shelves and data, enabling retailers to operate with greater reliability and responsiveness. Its mission is to create technology that elevates store performance while supporting employees with tools that remove unnecessary manual tasks... Built on values of consideration, collaboration and efficiency, ShelfieTech focuses on solutions that enhance both operational flow and the human–technology relationship. The company emphasizes user-friendly design and thoughtful automation, ensuring that store teams are empowered rather than replaced. This value-driven approach guides every product and workflow the company develops... Through this philosophy, ShelfieTech aims to help retailers deliver consistently stocked shelves, smoother operations and improved customer experiences across major grocery and supermarket environments.”

About ShelfieTech Ltd.

ShelfieTech is focused on providing shelf inventory management technological solutions for the retail industry, in particular for large grocery stores and supermarkets. Using patent-pending technology, ShelfieTech's solution includes a robotic retail shelf monitoring system, which uses its self-developed proprietary software that utilizes machine learning and image processing algorithms to automatically optimize shelf inventory management.

