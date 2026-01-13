403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc.: Announced that Wi-Fi semiconductor executive Rick Bahr has joined the Company as a strategic advisor.“Rick is one of the most respected minds in Wi-Fi silicon,” said Brian Imrie, Board Chair of Edgewater Wireless.“From Atheros to Qualcomm to Stanford and Silicon Catalyst, he's helped define how the world connects over Wi-Fi. His decision to join Edgewater's advisory team is a powerful validation of our Spectrum SlicingTM vision and our roadmap toward Wi-Fi8-class silicon. We're thrilled to have his experience and judgment at the table as we move from RF packaging and AI prototyping into full SoC execution.” Bahr is widely recognized for his decades-long leadership in Wi-Fi and processor architecture, having served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm, where he was chartered with driving the company's Wi-Fi technology roadmap. He joined Qualcomm through its 2011 acquisition of Atheros Communications, the pioneering Wi-Fi chipset company he joined in 2000 to head engineering. Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. shares V are trading up 1 cent at $0.06.
