Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Stubhub Holdings, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On or around September 17, 2025, StubHub conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 34,042,553 shares of Class A common stock priced at $23.50. Then, on September 13, 2025, StubHub reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Although StubHub reported revenue that exceeded consensus expectations, the Company declined to provide a forecast for the current quarter, prompting some analysts to downgrade StubHub or cut their price target. On this news, StubHub's stock price fell $3.95 per share, or 20.99%, to close at $14.87 per share on November 14, 2025.
