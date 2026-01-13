Port Saint John Completes CAD$247M West Side Modernization, Supported By DP World Investment
| Project Highlights
DP World's Investment in Port Saint John
As terminal operator, DP World has invested more than CAD$75 million over the past four years to support the modernization of its Saint John operations. These investments complement the port-led infrastructure program and include:
- The addition of four quay cranes, mobile container-handling equipment, and advanced operational systems and technology. Expanded operational and maintenance facilities, including upgraded workshop infrastructure and specialized equipment to support diversified cargo such as pulp handling.
Together, these enhancements have increased terminal efficiency, strengthened operational resilience, and supported workforce growth at the port.
Craig Bell Estabrooks, President and CEO of Port Saint John, said:“Our vision to transform Port Saint John's container terminal was built on strong public partnerships and the belief that world-class private sector partners would follow. The unwavering commitment and significant investments from partners like DP World have made that vision a reality, setting a new standard for collaboration at our Port.”
Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said:“The completion of the West Side Modernization Project is a significant achievement for Port Saint John and an important milestone in our long-term partnership. DP World's investments over the past four years have been focused on modernizing terminal operations, expanding capacity, and supporting a growing workforce - all aligned with the port's vision to build a resilient, globally competitive Atlantic gateway.”
Workforce Growth and Supply Chain Momentum
As infrastructure and capacity expand, DP World continues to prioritize workforce development as a core element of its operations in Saint John. The company's operations employ more than 250 people locally with continued job growth expected across terminal operations and the broader supply chain as cargo volumes grow.
The port's transformation has also helped attract more than $750 million in additional private-sector investment from partners including DP World, CPKC, shipping lines, and Americold, further strengthening Saint John's role as an integrated trade and logistics gateway. Americold's planned development of its first Canadian import-export hub at Port Saint John underscores the momentum created by the modernization.
Continued Investment in 2026 and Beyond
DP World's confidence in Port Saint John remains strong, with additional investment planned for 2026 and beyond. Future phases are expected to further expand terminal capacity, enhance cargo diversification, and strengthen intermodal connectivity to meet long-term demand.
Combined with the port's modernized infrastructure, rail optionality, and strong partnerships, these investments continue to position Port Saint John as a strategic alternative for global shippers navigating congestion at larger North American ports.For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website:
