Nextnrg Validates Scalable Healthcare Microgrid Platform Through Executed Long-Term Ppas

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today highlighted that its previously announced healthcare microgrid power purchase agreements (PPAs) validate a scalable, vertical-focused infrastructure approach for long-term deployment in mission-critical energy markets.

Executed agreements across assisted living and rehabilitation facilities confirm the Company's ability to deploy standardized, long-duration energy infrastructure in environments requiring continuous uptime, regulatory compliance, and predictable energy costs. Together, these contracts form a portfolio of durable, contracted assets supporting healthcare operators where reliability and resilience are essential.

“These executed healthcare agreements validate our ability to deploy the same infrastructure model repeatedly within a mission-critical vertical,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG.“Healthcare environments demand proven performance, resilience, and long-term certainty, and our platform is built to scale.”

NextNRG's healthcare microgrids integrate on-site generation, energy storage, and intelligent control software to optimize performance and maintain operations during grid disruptions. The platform is designed for consistent deployment across facilities with comparable load profiles and operational requirements.

By organizing executed projects into defined verticals, NextNRG is advancing a disciplined infrastructure strategy focused on long-duration contracts, standardized execution, and portfolio-level scalability across mission-critical healthcare environments.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

