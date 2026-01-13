Verified Data Emerges As Critical Infrastructure As Global 'Truth Crisis' Accelerates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- As counterfeit goods surge, regulatory scrutiny intensifies, and artificial intelligence systems increasingly rely on unverified inputs, a new global challenge is emerging: the erosion of trust in data itself.

This growing vulnerability, which industry leaders are now calling the“truth crisis,” threatens everything from consumer confidence and brand integrity to national security and AI decision-making. In response, Made in USA Inc. today announced the expansion of its Data WalletTM infrastructure, a breakthrough system designed to establish verifiable truth across supply chains, compliance frameworks, and digital ecosystems.

“For decades, globalization optimized speed and cost, but it quietly undermined trust,” said Michelle Tan, Co-Founder of Made in USA Inc.“We now live in a world where data determines reality, yet we lack the infrastructure to prove what is real. That gap is no longer theoretical. It is systemic.”

The Problem: Infinite Data, No Verifiable Truth

Across industries, the same pattern is emerging:

.Counterfeit products dominate online marketplaces

.Origin claims are difficult to audit

.Regulators lack real-time visibility

.Enterprises face mounting compliance and brand risk

.AI models ingest massive volumes of unverified data

Nowhere is this more visible than in the Made in USA label - once a simple declaration, now a complex global puzzle involving multi-tier suppliers, subcontractors, and digital intermediaries. Traditional audits and paper documentation can no longer scale to modern production realities.

Governments worldwide are responding by tightening enforcement and demanding verifiable proof, not self-attestation. The result: a rapidly expanding gap between what is claimed and what can be proven.

The Solution: Data WalletTM Infrastructure

To address this systemic breakdown, Made in USA Inc. has developed Data WalletTM, a new category of verification technology that transforms real-world events into immutable, auditable digital truth.

Instead of relying on fragmented databases and paper trails, Data WalletTM creates a cryptographic chain of custody for:

.Physical products

.Manufacturing processes

.Compliance checkpoints

.Ownership transfers

.Regulatory attestations

Every verified event becomes:

.A tamper-proof record

.A timestamped blockchain anchor

.A sovereign digital fingerprint

.A permissioned data asset

“If oil powered the industrial economy, verified data will power the intelligence economy,” Tan added.

A Full-Stack Verification Pipeline

At the core of the platform is a vertically integrated verification stack:

Physical Event → IoT / QR / RFID Capture → VeritizeTM Verification Engine → Blockchain Ledger → Data WalletTM → Application Layer

This architecture enables:

.Consumer-grade authenticity verification

.Government-grade audit trails

.AI-grade clean data pipelines

.IP protection and asset tokenization

.Nutrient credit and compliance certification

The result is a new digital primitive: verifiable data ownership - enabling organizations to control, prove, and permission access to the truth itself.

Why This Matters Now

The same infrastructure that verifies a product's origin can now verify:

.Regulatory compliance

.Recall disclosures

.Carbon and nutrient credits

.Intellectual property

.AI training datasets

.Real-world asset provenance

This is not simply a software release.

It is the emergence of a national-grade data integrity infrastructure.

