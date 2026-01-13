Lecturer in Political Science, University of British Columbia

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Sally Sharif (PhD City University of New York, 2021) is a Lecturer in Political Science at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and an incoming Assistant Professor in comparative politics at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. In her research, she explains state-society relations during and after war, explaining why civil wars begin or recur. She is especially interested in peacebuilding; post-conflict state consolidation; and disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) programs. Prior to joining UBC, Sally was a Postdoctoral Research Associate at the University of Notre Dame and at Simon Fraser University.

–present Lecturer in Political Science, University of British Columbia

2021 Graduate Center of the City University of New York, PhD in Political Science

ExperienceEducation