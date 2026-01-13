Sally Sharif
- Lecturer in Political Science, University of British Columbia
Sally Sharif (PhD City University of New York, 2021) is a Lecturer in Political Science at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and an incoming Assistant Professor in comparative politics at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. In her research, she explains state-society relations during and after war, explaining why civil wars begin or recur. She is especially interested in peacebuilding; post-conflict state consolidation; and disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) programs. Prior to joining UBC, Sally was a Postdoctoral Research Associate at the University of Notre Dame and at Simon Fraser University.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Political Science, University of British Columbia
- 2021 Graduate Center of the City University of New York, PhD in Political Science
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment