Femasys Announces Partnership With Refuah Health Center To Expand First-Line Access To Femaseed® In Community-Based Care

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective to women worldwide, announced today a partnership with Refuah Health Center to offer FemaSeed as a first step in the infertility treatment process. The partnership is expected to strengthen Femasys' commercial footprint in community-based fertility care by expanding patient access and supporting increased utilization of FemaSeed as a first-line approach.

“This partnership is an important step forward in expanding the commercial availability of FemaSeed within community-based fertility care,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer of Femasys.“With Refuah's trusted care model and strong patient engagement, we expect to accelerate adoption of FemaSeed by providing a more accessible, cost-effective, and patient-centered starting point for fertility treatment.”

“At Refuah, our focus is on providing patients with practical, evidence-based options that can streamline the fertility journey,” said Dr. Angela Silber, M.D., OB/GYN , at Refuah Health Center.“FemaSeed offers an accessible, patient-centered approach that may help many individuals begin care sooner and with less complexity, and we are pleased to make it available as an early step in treatment.”

About FemaSeed

FemaSeed® is a next-generation artificial insemination solution that enhances fertilization by precisely delivering sperm to the fallopian tube, the natural site of conception. Offering a safe, accessible, and cost-effective first-line treatment, FemaSeed provides a more effective alternative to intrauterine insemination (IUI). In the pivotal clinical trial (NCT0468847), it achieved over double the pregnancy rates of IUI in cases of low male sperm count.1 FemaSeed is an affordable, less invasive, lower-risk option before IVF. It is authorized for use in the U.S., Europe, UK, Canada, and Israel. Learn more at .

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator focused on making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective for women worldwide through its broad, patent-protected portfolio of novel, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products. As a U.S. manufacturer with global regulatory approvals, Femasys is actively commercializing its lead product innovations in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys' fertility portfolio includes FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, a groundbreaking first-step infertility treatment and FemVue®, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment. Published clinical trial data demonstrates FemaSeed is over twice as effective as traditional IUI, with a comparable safety profile, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.1

FemBloc® permanent birth control is the first and only non-surgical, in-office alternative to centuries-old surgical sterilization that received full regulatory approval in Europe in June of 2025, the UK in August 2025, and New Zealand in September 2025. Commercialization of this highly cost-effective, convenient and significantly safer approach will be completed through strategic partnerships in select European countries. Alongside FemBloc, the FemChec®, diagnostic product provides an ultrasound-based test to confirm procedural success. Published data from initial clinical trials demonstrated compelling effectiveness, five-year safety, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.2For U.S. FDA approval, enrollment in the FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751) is on-going.

Learn more at , or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Refuah Health

Refuah Health Center founded in 1992 is a Federally Qualified Community Health Center (FQHC) providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral health services to residents across New York's Hudson Valley. It is based on the belief that everyone should receive the highest quality care, regardless of income. Its mission is to eliminate social, economic, and cultural barriers to top-notch healthcare.

