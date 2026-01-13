Freight Technologies Bolsters Fleet Rocket With 19 New Integrated GPS Providers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increase brings the total number of GPS network providers to 73 via the Company's real-time freight geolocation module, Fr8Radar

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT,“Fr8Tech” or the“Company”), a technology-driven logistics company leveraging artificial intelligence and offering a diversified portfolio of AI-enabled software solutions designed to address key inefficiencies in the supply chain, today announced the continued expansion of Fleet Rocket, its cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS), driven by accelerating adoption of its Fr8Radar GPS integration network.

Since October 2025, Fleet Rocket has added 19 new GPS providers, bringing the total number of integrated GPS networks to 73 across the U.S. and Mexico. The increase represents the strongest period of GPS integration activity to date and demonstrates growing interest from GPS providers in connecting their networks to Fleet Rocket as its footprint across the North American freight market continues to grow.

Most GPS providers offer separate web portals to view vehicle locations in isolation from the shipment, billing, and documentation systems. The Company's real-time tracking solution, Fr8Radar is directly integrated into Fleet Rocket, allowing users to monitor vehicle locations across multiple carriers and GPS networks within a single interface and link geolocation data to corresponding shipment records, cargo details, and related documents. Logistics teams can then track, manage, document, and bill all within Fleet Rocket.

“Fr8Radar supports a more efficient operating model for companies that work with multiple carriers and GPS providers,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Freight Technologies.“Instead of managing and tracking through dozens of separate portals, customers can monitor their shipments directly within Fleet Rocket alongside the rest of their operational and commercial data.”

As Fr8Radar solves operational complexities created by the fragmented GPS ecosystem in freight transportation, Fleet Rocket evolves as a more powerful, modular, and scalable TMS supporting real-time visibility, automation, and cross-border freight across the U.S. and Mexico.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company's portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now, a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet, a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely, a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide, Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators, and Zayren, an AI based, machine learning pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed specifically for cross-border and domestic OTR freight shipments across Mexico and the United States. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.

