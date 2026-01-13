DP World Callao Powers $23.6 Billion In Economic Impact Across Peru

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record throughput, major infrastructure investments, and sustainable operations reinforce Callao's role as a cornerstone of Peru's economy

LIMA, Peru, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World 's terminal at the Port of Callao powered an estimated $23.6 billion in economic activity across Peru in 2024, underscoring its role as a key driver of growth and a strategic gateway for global trade. The figure represents the total value of cargo transiting through the terminal and is drawn from an economic impact study by Apoyo Consultoría, which highlights Callao's central role in boosting national productivity, competitiveness, and sustainable development.

In 2024, DP World Callao handled a record 1.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs ) – a 19% increase year-on-year and the highest throughput ever recorded by a Peruvian port. According to Apoyo, this performance generated $316 million in direct GDP contributions and supported the creation of 3,000 new jobs, bringing total logistics-related employment linked to the terminal to more than 20,000 roles nationwide.

Since 2010, DP World's activities at Callao have contributed more than $3.05 billion in direct GDP and $527 million in tax revenue, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs across Peru's logistics and trade ecosystem.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, said:“The Port of Callao is a vital and strategic cornerstone of Peru's economic engine. At DP World, we continue to invest in capabilities that ensure efficient and sustainable trade while driving measurable impact for Peruvians.”

Infrastructure Investment and Record Performance

DP World has invested approximately $8 billion across Latin America since 2010 and plans to invest an additional $1.5 billion by 2028, further strengthening the region's integration into global trade networks. These investments have driven record container-handling volumes at DP World's terminals in Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Peru.

DP World's growing economic impact reflects its commitment to modernizing Peru's logistics infrastructure. In 2024, the company completed the $400-million Bicentennial Pier expansion at the Port of Callao, extending the pier to 1,050 meters – enabling the simultaneous berthing of three ultra-large container vessels – and increasing annual capacity to 2.7 million TEUs.

That same year, DP World Callao was ranked among the top three most efficient ports in Latin America in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index, reflecting sustained gains in operational excellence. Since 2010, vessel-handling capacity has grown 89%, while productivity – measured in TEUs moved per hour – has risen 70%, significantly reducing vessel turnaround times and enhancing Peru's trade competitiveness.

Enabling Peru's Agro-Industrial Growth

In 2024, the terminal handled $3.66 billion in agricultural exports, accounting for 40% of Peru's total agricultural shipments, including 80% of national blueberry exports. During the 2025 season, DP World moved $438.3 million worth of avocado exports on a Free on Board (FOB) basis, representing 60% of the country's total avocado shipments through Callao.

In recognition of its 18-year contribution to Peru's economic development, DP World Callao became the first port terminal licensed to use the Peru Brand, a distinction awarded to organizations that exemplify national excellence in international markets.

As global trade patterns continue to evolve, DP World Callao stands at the forefront of Peru's connectivity to international markets. Through sustained investment, operational excellence, and a long-term commitment to national development, the terminal is strengthening supply chains, expanding export opportunities, and positioning Peru to compete more effectively on the global stage.

