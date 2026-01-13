Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alphabet market value reaches USD4T for first time


2026-01-13 08:49:54
(MENAFN) Alphabet, Google’s parent company, reached a new milestone on Monday as its market capitalization exceeded $4 trillion for the first time, driven by a rise in its share price amid positive momentum in artificial intelligence development.

The company’s stock gained 1.6% to $334.44 shortly after US markets opened, hitting a record high by 1525 GMT and lifting Alphabet’s valuation beyond the $4 trillion level.

With this achievement, Alphabet became the fourth corporation to cross the $4 trillion threshold, joining Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple.

The rally followed the announcement of a long-term artificial intelligence partnership between Apple and Google. Under the agreement, future versions of Apple Foundation Models will be built using Google’s Gemini AI technology and cloud infrastructure.

In a joint statement, the companies said: “These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.”
Apple said that after “careful evaluation,” it determined that Google’s AI technology provides the “most capable foundation” for developing its next-generation models.

