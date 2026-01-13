Bitcoin Depot Acquires The Assets Of Regional Bitcoin ATM Operator, Instant Coin Bank

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advances Bitcoin Depot's Nationwide Expansion Strategy and Market Consolidation Efforts

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced its acquisition of Instant Coin Bank, a regional BTM operator with locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The acquisition strengthens Bitcoin Depot's footprint in the South-Central United States and supports the Company's long-term growth strategy.

“Instant Coin Bank is a strong strategic fit in a region where we continue to see sustained demand for convenient, secure cash-to-crypto access,” said Bitcoin Depot CEO Scott Buchanan.“This transaction allows us to further expand our presence in Texas and surrounding markets while applying operational expertise and compliance infrastructure to integrate their network efficiently. As we continue to consolidate a highly fragmented industry, acquisitions like this support our goal of building the most reliable and accessible BTM platform nationwide.”

Instant Coin Bank's ATM network will be fully integrated into Bitcoin Depot's platform in the coming weeks, with all locations transitioning to Bitcoin Depot branding, and there will be no service disruption for its customers. Existing machines will retain their core functionality while gaining access to Bitcoin Depot's 24/7 customer support, an established compliance program, and ongoing investments in technology and consumer protection.

“We started this company with the goal to provide simple, reliable access to crypto in our local communities,” said Obada Alhaj, President of Instant Coin Bank.“Joining Bitcoin Depot allows that mission to continue on a much larger scale. Their market expertise, operational capabilities, and commitment to compliance will enhance the experience for both our customers and location partners.”

Since becoming the first U.S. Bitcoin ATM operator to go public in July 2023, Bitcoin Depot has demonstrated its ability to expand internationally while maintaining a focus on compliance, access, and customer experience. Over the last year, the Company announced several key retail partnerships, an enhanced compliance program, multiple strategic acquisitions, and additions to its growing Bitcoin treasury.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information, visit .

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 47 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 31 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America and operates over 9,000 kiosk locations globally as of August 2025. Learn more at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including our growth strategy and ability to increase deployment of our products and services, the anticipated effects of the Agreement. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner and make enhancements to our platform; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors described or referenced in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

