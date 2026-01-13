Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $19.7M In Funds With Halborn Security Audit Finalized

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The steady rise of new decentralized finance protocols has drawn traders toward early-stage projects that combine funding strength with product development. One of the names now appearing in that discussion is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The project continues to move through its roadmap while attracting capital, new holders, and security validation. With the Halborn audit finalized and presale allocations advancing, attention around the token has grown in recent weeks.

MUTM Funding Milestone Surpassed

Mutuum Finance confirmed that its presale fundraising has now exceeded $19.7 million. This figure is notable for a protocol that has not yet launched its V1 markets. Early funding rounds are often seen as product confidence indicators. The capital raised will support development, operational scaling, and user onboarding once public markets open.

Participation in the presale has also expanded. More than 18,800 wallets currently hold MUTM. This level of distribution is uncommon for a protocol prior to deployment. It signals interest from retail and larger participants rather than isolated early investors. With liquidity pools and borrowing markets planned, broader holder distribution is considered an advantage.

Allocation and Pricing Structure

The MUTM token has a total supply of 4 billion units. Of that total, 45.5% is allocated to the presale, which equals roughly 1.82 billion tokens. The presale has sold over 825 million tokens so far, meaning less than half of the full allocation remains available at the current stages.

The presale uses a tiered pricing model. Each phase sells a fixed amount of tokens at a set price. Once that allocation is reached, the next tier opens at a higher price. The token now trades near $0.04 in the current phase. The confirmed launch price is $0.06, placing early buyers at a defined advantage if the token reaches that level.

The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01. Since then, MUTM has recorded a 300% increase to the current price stage. Participants from Phase 1 would see a 500% MUTM appreciation as long as the token hits its launch price. This progression has attracted new capital, especially from investors seeking cheaper cryptocurrency opportunities with room for further growth ahead of utility deployment.