Alpha Modus Announces Partnership With Tickets For Less To Bring Seamless Live Event Access To Alphacash Users Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Financial Services (“AMFS”), a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) (NASDAQ: AMOD ), today announced a multi-year agreement with Tickets For Less (“TFL”), enabling AMFS to integrate TFL's live entertainment ticketing API directly into the upcoming AlphaCash kiosks and consumer app.

Through this partnership, AlphaCash users will be able to browse and purchase tickets to concerts, sports, and live events inside the same financial ecosystem they rely on for everyday transactions. Under the agreement, AlphaCash users will gain access to TFL's full catalog of performers, categories, events, and live-event ticket inventory via API.

Chris Chumas, CSO, Alpha Modus stated:“As we continue to build an ecosystem of real, everyday utility for our users, partnering with Tickets For Less is a natural next step.” Mr. Chumas continued:“Live events are emotional purchases, they bring people together, create memories, and drive repeat engagement. By embedding this capability directly into AlphaCash, we're delivering more value to consumers while strengthening the frequency and depth of their interaction with our platform. Every new service we introduce is designed to enhance the user experience and translate into long-term revenue growth for Alpha Modus, and this partnership should do exactly that.”

The integration is timed to align with the Q1-2026 national rollout of AlphaCash though physical financial kiosks at pilot with a national retailer, where live-event access will serve as a high-frequency, high-emotion utility that boosts daily engagement and strengthens long-term user retention.

This supports the company's broader closed-loop strategy: deliver layered services that meet consumers where they already spend money, drive recurring engagement, and translate directly into meaningful revenue expansion for Alpha Modus.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) (NASDAQ: AMOD ) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented“closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

