News Corp Rolls Out AI Benefits Guide in Partnership with Isadora Agency Employees can now get instant, personalized answers, turning complex benefits into a simple, accessible experience.

January 13, 2026 7:50 AM EST | Source: DesignRush

Manhattan, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Digital-first creative agency Isadora Agency partnered with News Corp to change how employees access and understand their benefits, launching a secure AI guide that delivers instant, personalized answers across multiple business units.







Isadora Agency launched a secure AI guide for News Corp

The AI-powered guide makes it easier for employees and HR teams to handle benefits:



Employees can ask questions in natural language

Gives clear, context-based answers

Shows plan comparisons and personalized recommendations

Links to helpful resources

Adjusts answers based on role and business unit while keeping data private Provides HR with anonymized insights on top questions, drop-offs, and benefit gaps to guide decisions







Dashboard view of the AI benefits guide

The AI guide helps employees while delivering clear benefits for HR and the organization:



Reduces HR workload by automating routine questions, freeing time for higher-value work

Increases benefits utilization by clarifying employee options for stronger adoption and informed enrollment

Provides workforce insights by surfacing behavioral trends without storing personal data, supporting faster HR decision-making Improves long-term performance as the AI adapts to employee search patterns, enhancing accuracy and relevance over time

The platform collects no user-specific data but continuously improves through trend tracking and feedback mechanisms. Security, compliance, and scalability were integrated into every feature to meet enterprise requirements.

"Tools like this show how AI can reduce friction in complex processes, giving teams more time to focus on strategy and employee engagement," said Isadora Marlow-Morgan, Strategic Director. "Investing in solutions that streamline information access can improve decision-making across an organization."

The project provides a new way for employees and HR teams to access and manage benefits more efficiently.

The full case study will be featured in this month's IA newsletter.

About Isadora Agency:

Isadora Agency specializes in AI-powered experiences, content strategy, UX design, web design, and web development. The agency helps organizations deliver solutions that improve workflow efficiency, employee engagement, and digital interactions. More information is available at isadoradigitalagency.

