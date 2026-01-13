Konica Minolta Healthcare And Deepc Partner To Bring AI To The Exa Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The companies have a shared vision to make medical imaging AI simpler, faster and more human

MUNICH and WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiology is under pressure. Imaging volumes continue to rise while specialists face increasing workload and staff shortages. Many healthcare organizations see the promise of AI but struggle with complex integrations and uncertain value. This partnership between Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a leader in diagnostic imaging and healthcare IT, and deepc, provider of the leading Healthcare AI Infrastructure Operating System deepcOS®, aims to change that reality by making AI practical, trusted, and seamlessly part of everyday work across hospitals and imaging centers in North America and beyond.

Through this collaboration, deepcOS® will connect directly with Konica Minolta's Exa® Platform, which includes Exa® PACS|RIS, Exa® Enterprise and Exa® Teleradiology. This creates a single, unified environment where hospitals and clinics can access a rigorously validated library of AI tools within their existing workflows. It eliminates the need for separate systems or extensive IT projects and allows radiology teams to benefit from AI support where it matters most, in their daily practice.

Radiologists experience a smoother reading flow as AI insights appear within their familiar viewer, turning routine image review into faster, more focused decision-making. IT teams gain simplicity through secure, cloud-native deployment that strengthens data protection and keeps compliance effortless. Together, these improvements create tangible value for hospitals: consistent performance across sites, lower technical burden, and a scalable foundation for clinical AI. Ultimately, patients feel the difference in faster results and more confident diagnoses.

At the center of this partnership lies a shared belief: innovation should adapt to clinicians, not the other way around. deepcOS® brings together an extensive vendor-neutral portfolio of regulatory-cleared AI solutions into one transparent and rigorously validated operating system. Combined with Konica Minolta's long-standing expertise in imaging, PACS, and enterprise healthcare IT, the collaboration provides institutions with a sustainable way to advance diagnostic quality while maintaining operational control.

“At deepc, we focus on what happens after AI reaches the clinic,” said Alex King, Chief Revenue Officer at deepc.“By joining forces with Konica Minolta, we can bring validated, ready-to-use AI directly to Konica Minolta customers. Together, we are giving radiology teams the confidence to work smarter and the freedom to focus on what matters most: the patient in front of them.”

“At Konica Minolta, our Healthcare IT AI strategy is to provide our customers with a single source and single platform to utilize the power of AI-enabled insights. The Exa Platform integrates with deepcOS, providing radiologists a unified, seamless experience. We're thrilled to partner with deepc to bring the value of an integrated AI platform to our shared customers,” stated Kevin Chlopecki, COO, Konica Minolta HCIT.

With decades of experience supporting radiology innovation, Konica Minolta's vision aligns naturally with deepc's mission to make AI adoption both responsible and rewarding. The collaboration reflects a growing movement in healthcare technology, prioritizing usefulness over novelty and designing tools that fit real clinical life.

As hospitals seek solutions that reduce complexity while improving outcomes, this partnership provides a practical model for how technology and expertise can combine to move radiology forward. It represents not just another integration but a shift toward AI that works quietly, reliably, and in the service of people. Both companies see this collaboration as a foundation for the next era of clinically proven, accessible AI in medical imaging.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company's focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta's DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta's innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit .

About deepc

deepc enables the infrastructure layer that powers safe, vendor-neutral AI in medical imaging. Our platform, deepcOS®, spans the full product lifecycle: discovery, clinical validation, deployment, monitoring, and governance, so hospitals can adopt, scale, and continuously improve the AI tools that matter most to their workflows. Through rigorous, large-scale testing on independent and local data sets, deepc certifies every integrated algorithm for performance, robustness, and regulatory compliance. Clinicians can then easily activate best-in-class solutions across more than 80 indications, confident that patient safety and data privacy are protected by design. deepcOS® installs quickly and interfaces seamlessly with existing PACS/RIS, cloud, or on-prem environments. By abstracting complexity and preserving choice, deepc empowers radiology departments to build and evolve an AI-driven practice-faster, safer, and on their own terms today and into the future.

