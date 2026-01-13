403
Court allows Orsted restart wind project stopped by Trump Government
(MENAFN) A US federal court clears the way for Danish wind energy company Orsted to restart work on its nearly finished Revolution Wind project, overturning a suspension imposed by the previous US administration over alleged national security concerns, according to reports.
The offshore wind farm, situated roughly 15 miles south of Rhode Island in federal waters, is reported to be 87–90% complete and had been scheduled to supply electricity to Rhode Island and Connecticut this year.
In December 2025, the Trump administration halted five major East Coast wind projects, citing classified Pentagon information that purportedly raised security risks. These included possible interference with military radar, monitoring activities by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and the potential for adversary technologies near populated areas. Specific details of the concerns were not disclosed.
US District Judge Royce Lamberth rejects the administration’s reasoning, ruling that the suspension violates administrative law and due process requirements. He highlights the economic impact on Orsted, noting daily losses estimated at $1.5 million and describing the harm as irreparable.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly opposed wind energy. During a White House meeting with oil executives on January 9, 2026, he says, “I’ve told my people we will not approve windmills.” Trump has characterized wind turbines as expensive, inefficient, and harmful to landscapes and wildlife, vowing to block new projects during his term. The 2025 pause aligns with this longstanding policy stance.
Orsted announces that it will immediately resume construction on Revolution Wind to provide affordable clean energy to the northeastern United States while continuing its ongoing legal challenge, according to reports.
