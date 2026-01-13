Aqaba Ports Operator Highlights Comprehensive Modernization To Boost Efficiency, Competitiveness

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Jan. 13 (Petra) -- Director General of the Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management Mahmoud Khalifat on Tuesday told a community delegation from Aqaba Governorate that the comprehensive modernization underway at Aqaba port reflects a national vision to raise operational efficiency and enhance the competitiveness of Jordan's ports.Khalifat stressed the importance of partnering with the local community to support the modernization drive and long-term sustainability.The delegation received a briefing on upgrades across multiple directorates, particularly in operations and cargo handling, as well as occupational safety and health in line with international standards.Head of the Occupational Safety, Health, and Environment Unit Tamara Khudour presented the qualitative shift in workplace safety based on advanced international standards, stressing the administration's commitment to worker safety and the protection of public and private property. She also reviewed conditions at the port before and after implementation of the modernization plan.The delegation commended the port's improved performance, underscoring its central role in supporting the national economy and transit trade.During a tour of the port berths, the delegation observed cargo-handling operations using modern equipment and machinery that recently entered service.