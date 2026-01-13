New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Presale Activity As Phase 7 Momentum Builds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first months of 2026 have produced a renewed interest in early-stage cryptocurrencies tied to real protocol deployment. Among the new entrants gaining attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The project reports rising activity as its next phase approaches, and traders are watching how the token behaves ahead of its protocol launch window.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance positions itself as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. The system is designed to support collateral-based credit markets on-chain. It uses automated interest logic, collateral rules, and liquidation mechanics to manage risk rather than centralized intermediaries. This design places Mutuum Finance within the growing category of top crypto projects that focus on DeFi infrastructure rather than speculative meme activity.

The growth around the project has not been driven solely by announcements. Participation has increased as the presale moved forward. The project has now raised over $19.7 million.

Funding at this scale places Mutuum Finance among the stronger new crypto projects preparing for launch in 2026. In addition to capital, the holder base has expanded. More than 18,800 wallets currently hold MUTM, indicating a distributed early network rather than concentrated allocation.

Rapid Pricing Progression

The token is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7 of the presale structure. Each phase carries a fixed allocation and a higher token price. The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01, which means the token has risen roughly 300% from the initial tier. The structured pricing model rewards early participants while signaling demand as phases fill.

To sustain ongoing participation, Mutuum Finance launched a 24-hour leaderboard. The top daily buyer receives $500 worth of MUTM, which keeps presale activity from slowing between larger allocation events. This mechanic has helped attract both retail buyers and larger participants who monitor phase turnover.