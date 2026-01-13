403
Six Palestinian Children Die from Cold in Gaza
(MENAFN) Six Palestinian children have succumbed to freezing temperatures in Gaza during the current winter season, UNICEF announced Tuesday through a spokesperson.
James Elder addressed journalists in Geneva via video conference from inside Gaza, confirming the grim toll. "We've had children die of hypothermia again in the last few days. So, we've now gone to six children who died of hypothermia just in this winter," he stated.
The revelation comes as child casualties continue mounting despite an October ceasefire agreement. More than 100 children have been killed since hostilities officially paused last fall, Elder revealed.
"That's roughly a girl or a boy killed here every day during a ceasefire," he said, describing conditions where "life in Gaza remains suffocating" and "survival remains conditional."
UNICEF documentation verifies "60 boys and 40 girls killed in the Gaza Strip," though Elder emphasized these numbers likely underrepresent reality. "The actual number of Palestinian children killed is expected to be higher," he noted, explaining the count includes only thoroughly documented cases.
Combat operations account for the majority of post-ceasefire deaths, according to Elder. "These children are killed from airstrikes, drone strikes, including suicide drones. They're killed from tank shelling. They're killed from live ammunition," he explained.
While the ceasefire has allowed expanded humanitarian operations—including health services, nutrition programs, and water sanitation infrastructure—children's circumstances remain catastrophic.
"A ceasefire that slows the bombs is progress, but one that still buries children is not enough," Elder declared.
He demanded complete ceasefire implementation, unimpeded humanitarian access, and accountability mechanisms to establish "real safety" for Gaza's youngest residents.
Education Materials Face Severe Blockades
As displaced children attempt resuming classes in improvised tent schools, restrictions on fundamental learning materials persist, Elder reported.
"So, the most basic school supplies remain restricted. And I'm talking pencils, pens and notebooks, and that goes as well for kids' recreation," he said. "We're talking about the most essential, critical materials for children to start to recover from trauma."
Trauma counselors treating children rely predominantly on elementary breathing techniques and drawing exercises for psychological intervention—yet even these basic resources remain inaccessible.
Elder recounted witnessing children repeatedly using identical paper sheets due to shortages of paper, crayons, and comparable elementary supplies. Both trauma recovery recreation kits and standard educational materials face ongoing restrictions despite persistent appeals.
"We keep pushing the denials keep coming," he said.
