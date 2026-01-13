403
Iran alleges US, Israel deploy ISIS members for attacks
(MENAFN) Iran’s senior military leadership accuses the United States and Israel of facilitating the entry of ISIS (Daesh) operatives into the country to carry out deadly attacks targeting civilians and security forces, according to official statements released on Tuesday.
Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, claims the alleged infiltration follows what he describes as Washington and Tel Aviv’s failure during a recent “12-day war” involving Iran, as stated by reports. He alleges that foreign-backed militants were deployed as part of a broader effort to destabilize the country.
Mousavi says the ISIS operatives, whom he labels “mercenaries,” are responsible for violent assaults directed at both the general population and members of Iran’s security services. He issues a warning that Iran will respond firmly to such actions, declaring, “Iran will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty or territorial integrity.”
He further states that while Iranian security forces have shown restraint in their response to recent demonstrations, authorities will not permit “terrorist elements” to operate openly. He stresses that maintaining internal security remains a priority amid ongoing unrest.
Neither Washington nor Tel Aviv immediately responds to the accusations, according to reports.
The allegations emerge against the backdrop of widespread anti-government protests that erupt last month as Iran faces severe economic strain. The national currency, the rial, hits a historic low, falling to 145,000 against the US dollar, triggering sharp increases in the cost of basic goods.
Iranian officials repeatedly accuse the United States and Israel of supporting what they describe as “armed rioters” amid the unrest.
While no official death toll is released by the authorities, estimates provided by a rights group indicate that at least 646 people have been killed, including both protesters and security personnel, with more than 1,000 others reported injured, according to reports.
