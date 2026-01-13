403
Trump warns nations doing business with Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 25% tariff on any nation that maintains commercial relations with Iran, stepping up pressure on the country amid ongoing civil unrest. He stated that the order is “final and conclusive,” though the administration has not specified when it will take effect or which nations will be most impacted.
Top Iranian trade partners that also engage with the US, including China, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Türkiye, and the UAE, could face the tariff. The announcement follows Trump’s previous threats of “very strong options” to support the Iranian people, including potential military intervention.
The unrest in Iran began in late December after a sharp decline in the rial, leading to steep price increases and widespread protests. Demonstrations have reportedly resulted in hundreds of deaths, with several mosques, hospitals, and government buildings set on fire. Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of orchestrating violence within the country, claiming that foreign agents, including Mossad operatives, were operating among protesters to provoke chaos and justify intervention.
