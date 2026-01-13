Aktis Oncology Announces Closing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aktis Oncology, Inc. (“Aktis”), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on expanding the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to large patient populations, including those not addressed by existing platform technologies, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 17,650,000 shares of its common stock, at an initial public offering price of $18.00 per share, occurred on January 12, 2026. In addition, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 2,647,500 shares of Aktis' common stock, at the initial public offering price of $18.00 per share. The sale of the 2,647,500 additional shares is expected to close on January 14, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The aggregate gross proceeds from the initial public offering, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $365.4 million. All of the shares of common stock were offered by Aktis. Aktis' common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 9, 2026 under the ticker symbol“AKTS.”

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Leerink Partners and TD Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-292283), as amended, relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and was declared effective on January 8, 2026. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained through the SEC's website at Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at... and...; BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at...; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at...; or TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at....

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on expanding the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to large patient populations, including those not addressed by existing platform technologies. Aktis' most advanced pipeline program targets Nectin-4, a miniprotein radioconjugate with multi-indication potential across multiple tumor types. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, Aktis has developed its proprietary miniprotein radioconjugate platform to selectively deliver the tumor-killing properties of radioisotopes to targeted tumors. Designed to maximize tumor killing through high penetration followed by internalization and retention in cancer cells, Aktis' miniprotein radioconjugates are designed to quickly clear from normal organs and tissues, thereby maximizing anticancer activity while minimizing side effects of treatment. The Aktis platform is isotope-agnostic and further enables clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement with imaging isotopes prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to leverage its miniprotein platform to develop novel radioconjugates outside of Aktis' proprietary pipeline.

