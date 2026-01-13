Datavare Announces Launch Of Advanced EML Converter Tool For Seamless Email Migration

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 13, 2026 4:46 am - The newly launched EML converter lets users safely convert and move EML files while keeping all of the email data including formatting and attachments on different platforms.

DataVare has officially announced the release of its Advanced EML Converter solution, a powerful solution that makes it easier and faster for both people and businesses to move their email. The latest utility lets users easily convert and move EML files while keeping all of the data intact. It works with EML files made by popular email programs such as Apple Mail, Windows Live Mail, Outlook Express and Mozilla Thunderbird. By keeping the original email attributes like headers, formatting and attachments, the application makes sure that the migration is safe and reliable.

The EML Converter is designed for both small and large businesses. It lets you choose which files to move and which ones to convert in bulk to save time and effort. Its easy-to-use interface makes it possible for users to execute intricate email migrations in just a few steps without needing to know anything about computers. This tool works well with several different situations and is fully compatible with all major Windows operating systems.

The most important features of the Advanced EML Converter Tool

. It can convert EML files to PST, MBOX, MSG PDF and other formats.

. Makes it easy and quick to move multiple emails at the same time.

. Keeps attachments, metadata and email structure.

. Users can choose which folders and date range for conversion.

. An easy-to-use interface and doesn't need any technical knowledge.

. Works with all major versions of Windows.

. A free trial version is also available.

About DataVare

DataVare is a well-known software development company that focuses on file conversion data recovery and moving email. The company is committed to providing user-friendly technologies that help people and businesses manage and secure digital data. It keeps coming up with new solutions to meet the needs of businesses around the world that are changing how they handle their data. The company focuses on quality and user satisfaction.

