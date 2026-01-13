Bizztech And Siemens Bring Agentic AI To Building X

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BizzTech today announced a strategic partnership with Siemens to integrate HALØ, BizzTech's agentic-AI orchestration system, and BizzTech's Operational Digital Twins natively with Siemens Building X. Phase 1 features a live, data-driven 3D model of Siemens' headquarters, showcasing closed-loop intelligence across energy, operations, security, and occupant experience-all accessible in the browser (no installs).

“With HALØ and Building X, buildings become truly agentic-policy-aware teammates that forecast, simulate, and act to improve comfort, cost, safety, and sustainability,” said Dirk Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO, BizzTech.“Teams get one live operating picture and a fast, auditable path from insight to outcome.”

What Building X customers can expect (Phase 1)

· Agentic automation on day one: HALØ agents read Building X telemetry and can propose or execute actions (e.g., tune setpoints, sequence work orders) with human-in-the-loop governance and full audit trails.

· Photoreal, physics-aware digital twins - no installs: A browser-based, multiuser 3D environment unifies asset state, occupancy, energy flows, and safety context to accelerate diagnosis, decision-making, and stakeholder buy-in.

· Natural-language operations: Ask,“Reduce peak load at HQ by 8% without comfort loss today,” and HALØ simulates options, quantifies impacts, and executes approved steps-within your policies.

· Portfolio-to-point control: From multi-site KPIs down to a single valve - one agentic layer, one place to see, decide, act, and prove results.

· Open integration posture: Standards-based APIs and analytics fit cleanly alongside Siemens' Xcelerator strategy and customers' existing data lakes and BI.

Live showcase

A continuously updated, live 3D twin of Siemens' headquarters will demonstrate:

1) portfolio energy optimization, 2) predictive maintenance with agentic scheduling, 3) security and visitor experience scenarios, and 4) sustainability insights mapped to spatial context.

How it works: See → Decide → Act → Prove

Open a live, interactive twin in your browser. HALØ suggests or executes actions you approve, and Building X applies them across systems. Results are tracked instantly with before/after KPIs you can trust. No installs. Works with your existing systems.

Go-to-market

The integration enables Siemens to offer BizzTech HALØ directly to Building X clients - activating agentic workflows and browser-based 3D visualization across enterprise real estate, campuses, and industrial sites.

About BizzTech

BizzTech helps organizations see, decide, and act in one place. Our Operational Digital Twins + Agentic AI (HAL) watch what's happening, test options, and take action, so you lower operating expense, speed response, and prove impact with clear KPIs. Agentic results. Measurable impact. Any device.