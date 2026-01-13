MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hotwire Pro Services LLC Announces Expansion Across Washington and Oregon with Focus on Green HVAC Innovation The company announces regional growth backed by AI automation and EPA-compliant refrigerant technology.

Olympia, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Hotwire Pro Services LLC is expanding into Oregon, a move that cements its growing influence in the sustainable HVAC market.







With new operations launching in Portland and Vancouver, the Washington-based company aims to meet surging regional demand for green, data-driven climate systems that align with new U.S. energy standards.

The expansion builds on established operations in Olympia and Spokane and positions Hotwire to serve both residential and commercial clients seeking efficient, EPA-compliant HVAC solutions.

The company, known for partnerships with prominent organizations in and beyond Washington, continues to blend technology with sustainability to modernize the heating and cooling industry.

Driving Growth Through Sustainable Engineering

Hotwire's regional growth is anchored in sustainable engineering and smart automation. Its systems use EPA-compliant refrigerants that meet the U.S. AIM Act's requirements for phasing down high-global-warming-potential gases. Each project integrates data analytics and precision design to improve performance while cutting emissions and operational costs.

"Our expansion is not just about entering a new market," said Kostiantyn Mudryk, Founder of Hotwire Pro Services. "It's about reshaping how HVAC systems impact the environment. We're using advanced technology to make sustainability practical, scalable, and profitable for our clients."







Responding to Federal Policy and Market Shifts

The HVAC industry is undergoing a major shift as federal policies prioritize energy efficiency and low-emission systems. The U.S. AIM Act is driving widespread adoption of sustainable refrigerant technology, creating opportunities for companies that can deliver compliant, high-performance solutions.

By expanding into Oregon, Hotwire is positioned to meet this rising demand while helping clients transition smoothly to next-generation systems. The company's expertise in green engineering and data-driven automation offers a competitive edge in an evolving market focused on environmental accountability.

Advancing AI-Driven Project Planning

Supporting this regional growth is Hotwire's upcoming AI-powered automation and modeling platform, which is being developed to transform how HVAC and energy projects are designed, visualized, and managed.

The platform will integrate artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to deliver more accurate and transparent project outcomes.

Customers and facility managers will be able to input details about their buildings, systems, and energy requirements. The AI engine will then:



Generate precise project estimates automatically

Create interactive 3D models for residential, commercial, and government projects

Conduct real-time energy-efficiency and cost-savings analyses Display dashboards showing projected energy savings, carbon reduction, and environmental impact

This technology is part of Hotwire's broader effort to bring automation and intelligence to every stage of the HVAC lifecycle. It will enable faster decision-making and more predictable performance, helping clients plan with greater confidence and efficiency.







Helping Customers Visualize and Choose Smarter

A key feature of the AI platform is its interactive 3D modeling system, which allows users to compare multiple HVAC solutions before installation.

Each model presents key performance indicators such as airflow, power consumption, and environmental impact. The AI then identifies the most efficient and sustainable options, allowing clients to balance performance and cost-effectiveness.

This capability helps bridge the gap between technical complexity and customer understanding. By visualizing energy outcomes before a project begins, clients can make informed decisions backed by accurate, data-driven insights.

The feature also supports the company's mission to encourage transparent and responsible energy choices in both public and private sectors.

Supporting U.S. Clean-Energy and Sustainability Goals

Hotwire's innovations directly contribute to U.S. environmental and clean-energy programs through measurable optimization. By improving energy efficiency and reducing waste, the company helps clients meet federal performance and reporting standards while lowering long-term costs.

The initiative also aligns with the EB2-NIW framework, which recognizes technologies that serve the public good both economically and ecologically. By integrating AI into HVAC design and maintenance, Hotwire demonstrates how automation can advance national sustainability and innovation goals.

"Every system we design contributes to a cleaner future," Mudryk said. "AI is giving us tools to solve energy challenges in real time and make environmental responsibility a standard, not an option."

Building the Future of Energy-Smart Infrastructure

Looking ahead, Hotwire Pro Services plans to expand its AI platform into a real-time building energy management and predictive maintenance portal.

This system will connect with smart home and smart building technologies, enabling continuous monitoring and proactive adjustments to maintain peak efficiency.

The company is strengthening collaborations with government agencies, sustainability programs, and major equipment manufacturers to scale its innovations nationwide.

These partnerships will help accelerate energy-smart infrastructure projects and establish new industry benchmarks for efficiency and transparency.

Hotwire's long-term vision is to lead the HVAC industry toward a future defined by automation, sustainability, and measurable performance.

Its expansion into Oregon represents a strategic milestone in that journey, combining cutting-edge technology with a mission to build a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable future for American infrastructure.

About Hotwire Pro Services LLC

Hotwire Pro Services LLC is a Washington-based HVAC and energy solutions company specializing in sustainable system design, installation, and automation. The company delivers high-performance, environmentally responsible solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial clients.

