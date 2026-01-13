Libya Prepares Major Renewable Energy Showcase At Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2026

Libya's renewable energy transition will take center stage at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) 2026, with confirmed participation from the Renewable Energy Holding company (REHC), the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya (REAoL), Repsol Renovables, TotalEnergies and the Libyan Solar System Company (LSSC). TotalEnergies and Repsol Renovables' parent company joins LEES 2026 as a Diamond Sponsor while REAoL will participate as an official partner, underscoring the summit's strategic alignment with Libya's national clean energy agenda.

Taking place during January 24-26, 2026, in Tripoli, the fourth edition of LEES will convene public and private stakeholders to advance investment, infrastructure development and energy diversification across Libya's evolving power sector.

At the policy and regulatory level, the REAoL remains the principal state institution responsible for implementing renewable energy policy and overseeing Libya's long-term transition to clean energy. Established in 2007, REAoL is currently executing the National Strategy for Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency 2023-2035, which targets renewables accounting for 17% of the national energy mix by 2025 and 22-25% by 2030.

Abdelsalam Al-Ansari, Chairman, REAoL, will participate as a speaker at LEES 2026, contributing high-level insight into national planning, regulation and institutional reform. Under his leadership, REAoL has advanced several landmark initiatives in 2025, including the launch of Libya's first comprehensive Renewable Energy Law, the nationwide“Go Green” rooftop solar program, and a major solar resource assessment conducted in cooperation with Germany's GIZ to support quality assurance for future PV developments. REAoL's participation as an official LEES 2026 partner reinforces the summit's role as a platform for policy-driven investment and execution.

At the national project execution level, REHC remains a central driver of Libya's renewable rollout. Established under REAoL, the state-owned company is overseeing a phased roadmap to integrate renewables into a historically hydrocarbon-reliant grid. In 2025, REHC advanced several priority developments, most notably the 500 MW Sadada Solar Project, developed in collaboration with TotalEnergies – which will be represented at LEES 2026 by a senior representative – and the General Electricity Company of Libya. The project is now in its final preparatory stages, with commercial operations expected in 2026.

REHC is also coordinating hospital solarization programs in southern Libya, supporting local manufacturing partnerships, and implementing the national“Go Green” initiative to accelerate rooftop solar deployment across residential, industrial and agricultural consumers. The company continues to expand its organizational capacity through specialized subsidiaries covering project execution, design, procurement and contracting. Asail Rtaima, Chairman, REHC, will represent the company at LEES 2026, contributing to discussions on project delivery, grid integration and institutional capacity building.



International expertise will be represented by Repsol Renovables, the renewable energy arm of Spain's Repsol Group. While Repsol's core Libyan operations remain focused on upstream oil and gas, the company is integrating sustainable energy solutions alongside hydrocarbon activity. Current initiatives include gas flaring reduction programs and an LPG supply project in Ubari, now at the FEED stage. José Partida Solano, Head of Business Development, Repsol Renovables, will participate at LEES 2026, highlighting the role of international operators in technology transfer, emissions reduction and integrated energy systems across emerging markets.

Private sector participation comes from LSSC, one of Libya's premier domestic renewable energy firms. Based in Tripoli, LSSC delivers end-to-end PV solutions for residential, commercial and industrial clients, particularly in regions facing grid instability. The company also operates as a technical training hub, supporting workforce development and rooftop solar deployment under the national“Go Green” initiative. Samir Alwarfally, Chairman, LSSC, will attend LEES 2026, offering insight into market readiness, distributed solar adoption and local capacity building.

“The participation of REAoL, Repsol Renovables, REHC and LSSC at LEES 2026 underscores the accelerating momentum behind Libya's renewable energy transition,” said James Chester, CEO, Energy Capital&Power.“With strong public leadership from REAoL, execution capacity through REHC, international partnerships with companies such as TotalEenrgies and Repsol, and a capable domestic private sector, Libya is laying the foundations for a diversified, resilient and investment-ready clean energy future.”

