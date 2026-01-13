403
Merz Says Iran Regime On Brink of Collapse
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared Tuesday that Iran’s rulers are on the brink of collapse, saying the government is enduring its “final days and weeks” as mass protests sweep the country.
“When a regime can only maintain power through violence, it is effectively finished. I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime,” Merz told reporters during his official visit to India.
The chancellor argued that Tehran’s leadership has lost legitimacy and expressed hope that unrest will give way to a peaceful transition. He emphasized that Berlin is working closely with the United States, Britain, and France to monitor developments in the Islamic republic.
“The foreign ministers are in close contact with each other to ensure that there can be a peaceful transition in Iran to a democratically legitimized government,” the conservative leader said.
