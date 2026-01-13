403
UK announces new missile program for Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has announced plans to develop new long-range missiles for Ukraine, capable of striking deep within Russian territory, according to government reports.
The UK Ministry of Defence revealed the initiative, called Project Nightfall, on Sunday, emphasizing that the project aims to enhance Ukraine’s ability to conduct precise, long-distance strikes. The proposed tactical ballistic missiles would feature warheads weighing approximately 200 kilograms and have a range exceeding 500 kilometers.
Under the plan, contracts will be awarded to three industrial teams tasked with producing test missiles within the coming year. The ministry expects that production could eventually reach up to ten missile systems each month, with each unit costing as much as $1 million. Proposals are set to be submitted by early February, and contracts are anticipated to be finalized by March 2026.
“A secure Europe needs a strong Ukraine. These new long-range British missiles will keep Ukraine in the fight and give [Russian President Vladimir] Putin another thing to worry about,” UK Defense Procurement Minister Luke Pollard said.
Responding to the announcement, Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, dismissed the plans as overly ambitious. He stated that London is engaging in wishful thinking by promising to supply Kiev with missiles that have not yet been developed.
The project signals a significant step in the UK’s ongoing military support for Ukraine, aiming to bolster its operational capabilities against Russian forces. As stated by reports, the development of these systems reflects London’s commitment to providing advanced defense technology to Ukrainian forces while deterring further escalation in the conflict.
