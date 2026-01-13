Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seventeen al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Somali Army Airstrike

2026-01-13 04:26:04
(MENAFN) The Somali National Army carried out an overnight airstrike in southern Somalia that killed 17 al-Shabaab fighters, the country’s Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

The strike hit a site in the Jabad Godone area of Middle Shabelle, where the al-Qaeda-linked group was allegedly preparing attacks and assembling explosive devices, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry said the raid, conducted with international backing, also destroyed weapons and vehicles used by the militants.

Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against Somalia’s government for more than 16 years, repeatedly targeting security forces, officials, and civilians.

Since late 2024, Somali troops and security units in the semi-autonomous Puntland region have intensified air operations against al-Shabaab in southern and central provinces, as well as against ISIS (Daesh) in the northeastern Bari region, with support from international security partners.

