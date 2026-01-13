403
Spain, Greece Reaffirm Support for US Gaza Peace Plan
(MENAFN) Spain and Greece reaffirmed their commitment on Monday to the full rollout of the US brokered Gaza peace initiative, as leaders met in the Spanish capital to review Middle East tensions, Venezuela’s crisis, and bilateral economic cooperation.
At a joint press briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Greek leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis underscored both nations’ alignment with the framework and urged swift movement to its next stage.
“We support the full implementation of the peace plan. We look forward to a rapid transition to the second phase and at the same time we consider the disarmament of Hamas as a necessary condition for long-term security,” Mitsotakis said.
The ceasefire, enacted on Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20 point proposal, halted Israeli strikes that had killed more than 70,000 Palestinians — largely women and children — and left nearly 171,000 wounded since October 2023.
Mitsotakis noted the talks also covered Venezuela, stressing that immediate focus must be on de escalation and “the smooth transition to a new government with democratic legitimacy.”
On Jan. 3, US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores in a military operation. Trump later declared his administration would “run” Venezuela and its oil assets during the transition.
Economic ties between Spain and Greece were another focal point. Mitsotakis said both sides sought stronger cooperation, while Sanchez praised Greece’s rebound after its 2009–2019 financial crisis and pledged Spain’s readiness to deepen economic links.
